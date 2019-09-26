CHAMPAIGN — Volunteers are still being sought to help with the seventh annual C-U Oktoberfest, set for Oct. 5 in downtown Champaign.
A fundraiser for Developmental Services Center, the festival helps support services for people in the local community with developmental disabilities.
The festival will include bands playing polka, waltzes and traditional German music; beer from local brewers; and food such as sausages, sauerkraut, German potato salad, schnitzel on a stick and Bavarian-style pretzels.
There will also be a raffle to win a trip for two to the 2020 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, or $4,500 cash, a beer-stein-holding contest, polka lessons and a children’s area with carnival games and other activities.
The festival is held under tents at the corner of Neil and Washington streets from 3 p.m. to midnight.
To volunteer, send an email to Janice McAteer at jmcateer@dsc-illinois.org.