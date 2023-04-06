URBANA — Election Day has come and gone, but some races in Champaign County remain too close to call.
Still uncounted are potentially thousands of vote-by-mail ballots that were mailed to voter but still haven’t been returned — though most of the ballots that voters placed in the mail on time will likely arrive over the next few days, according to Angela Patton, chief deputy in the county clerk and recorder’s office.
“I honestly think we will have the bulk of this wrapped up by Monday,” she said Wednesday.
Of the 14,855 vote-by-mail ballots that were sent out countywide, 8,123 had not yet been received as of Wednesday morning, and some of the 6,132 ballots that were returned as of Wednesday morning remained to be tabulated, she said.
Mailed ballots postmarked by April 4 will still be accepted through April 18 and counted.
Remaining vote-by-mail ballots that were deposited in drop boxes after 7 p.m. Tuesday were set to be picked up Wednesday, along with whatever ballots were in a post office box, Patton said.
The clerk’s office will continue processing and tabulating remaining votes over the next two weeks, except for this coming Friday, which is a county holiday.
The big unknown for candidates waiting out close races is how many vote-by-mail ballots that were sent to voters in their own communities could still potentially in the mail.
Patton said a breakdown by geographic area of how many vote-by-mail ballots that were mailed but haven’t yet been returned wasn’t available.
Among the close races that could be impacted by a lot of outstanding vote-by-mail ballots from city of Champaign voters are the Champaign City Council race, in which four candidates for three at-large seats each got between 3,757 and 4,460 votes, and the Champaign school board, in which six candidates for four seats each had 10-18 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night.