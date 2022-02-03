TUSCOLA — Megan Janes, shift lead at Fuel Mart truck stop, said trucks were “literally door to door” parked at the business.
Beth Jamison, Road Ranger general manager, said she’s never seen anything like the last two days in her more than 20 years on the job.
It’s wall to wall truckers in Tuscola as they exited the storm conditions on Interstate 57.
Janes and a co-worker had been on duty since 6 a.m. Wednesday — more than 30 hours — because no other employees were able to make it into work.
She said some truckers have pitched in to help in the truck stop. Other trucks have been in the lot “trying to organize the chaos” of parked rigs.
“Last night was really crazy,” she said. “Our lot normally holds 24 trucks. There’s probably double that now. I just want everyone to be safe.”
They are packed in so tight that only one diesel pump is open.
Several rigs had been stuck in front of the truck stop, limiting entrance and exit at Fuel Mart. The way was cleared Thursday morning.
Some food was getting low, but “we actually just got our food truck delivery. Now he’s stuck in our parking lot,” Jameson said.
She estimated there are more than 100 trucks parked in the Tuscola outlet mall parking lot. More are parked in the lots at Pizza Hut and Denny’s.
“My parking lot’s full,” Jameson said. “It’s crazy out there today.”