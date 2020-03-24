URBANA — An employee of the Urbana Walmart has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from the store in the last week.
Joseph Sloan, 19, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Hunter Drive, was charged Monday with theft over $10,000, a Class 2 felony, alleging that between March 17 and 22, he stole money from the store at 100 South High Cross Road, U.
Urbana police investigator Duane Smith said Sloan allegedly “found a weakness in their system regarding loading gift cards and he was basically acquiring gift cards and loading them with cash through the Walmart registers to the tune of almost $16,000.”
Smith said the store manager noticed that the register where Sloan was working was short and began investigating. By looking at surveillance video, he saw Sloan “multiple times loading a gift card and putting it in his pocket,” Smith said.
Store employees notified Urbana police on Sunday.
If convicted, Sloan faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Following arraignment Monday, Judge Tom Difanis ordered Sloan released on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court May 19.