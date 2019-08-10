CHAMPAIGN — If you want to get a better night’s sleep, try looking on the brighter side, new research at the University of Illinois suggests.
A study that included thousands of adults ages 32-51 found those who were the most optimistic also tended to report they sleep better, according to Rosalba Hernandez, a UI social-work professor and the study leader.
Hernandez said previous research has already found that optimism — basically, the expectation that positive things will happen in the future — is linked to health and that optimistic people tend to be healthier.
A good night’s sleep has also been linked to health benefits, while both pessimism and poor sleep have been associated with increased disease risk.
For this study, Hernandez said she and fellow researchers participants over five years.
A larger group of more than 3,500 participants self-reported their sleep in terms of both quality and duration. And their optimism levels were scored based on how they answered a series of questions, among them whether they tend to expect things to go their way or hardly ever expect things to go their way.
A smaller group of participants wore wrist devices used to monitor rest and activity levels, including restlessness while they slept.
People with the greatest optimism levels were more likely to report getting sufficient sleep — between six and nine hours — and have fewer symptoms of insomnia, according to the published report.
Participants falling into the most optimistic category tended to be women, non-Hispanic white, married and with higher socioeconomic status, the report said.
This was one of the many studies looking at the effects of optimism and emotional well-being, Hernandez said.
“I think it’s a piece of the puzzle,” she said.
Some questions remain for further research, Hernandez said. For instance, are more optimistic people really sleeping better or are they just perceiving that they are — though, she said, research has shown even perception of sleep quality matters and impacts health.
It could also be that optimistic people are better at coping and less likely to be kept up at night ruminating about worries and problems, she said.
Further research now underway is focusing on interventions to improve the emotional and psychological well-being of people with high blood pressure and those on dialysis, Hernandez said.