URBANA - A Champaign man who said he wanted more time before turning himself in to serve a prison sentence is back in jail.
Milton Davis, 26, whose last known address was on Sherwood Court, was arrested about 12:40 p.m. Monday by members of the Champaign County Street Task Force after having been at large for a month.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said police stopped him in a car in north Champaign after he left the Bristol Place Apartments. He was wearing a full ski mask and allegedly had about 1.5 grams of Ecstasy on him and about a gram of cannabis.
A judge ordered Davis in late April to turn himself in to begin a prison sentence May 28 but he did not. When asked why Monday, Davis told police he “wanted more time,” according to McCallum.
If convicted of the escape charge filed when he didn’t turn himself in and the drug charge filed Tuesday, Davis faces more prison time.
On April 26, a jury had been selected to try Davis for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with a Jan. 22, 2020, shooting in the Gramercy Park apartment complex on Kenwood Road in which a 26-year-old woman was hit in the ankle with a bullet.
McCallum said two groups of relatives were in a dispute over the conduct of a 12-year-old girl related to them when Davis fired shots, some of which were aimed at the ground.
Rather than go to trial, Davis pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery for a five-year prison sentence and the other charges were dismissed.
Judge Roger Webber granted a request by Davis’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, to let Davis remain free a month to get his affairs in order. Propps and McCallum agreed that Davis had never missed previous hearings and had already been jailed 277 days.
Warrants for his arrest were issued in the shooting case and on the escape charge when he did not show up at jail May 28.
He was also charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine for the suspected drugs police found on him Monday. If convicted, he faces an extended prison term of up to 10 years, although it is probationable.