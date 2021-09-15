URBANA — A Champaign man who had been wanted on weapons and drug charges stemming from an incident last fall was arrested Tuesday when he showed up at the courthouse for another case.
Javon Tate, 25, was wanted on a warrant that had been issued in early August after he was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Those charges stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred in Champaign on Nov. 11, 2020.
According to a Champaign police report, a woman was shot at but not hit as she sat in her car in the 3000 block of Ridgewood Drive.
A witness saw two men carrying handguns run from the area. They got away.
After they fled, two other men came out of the home that was the intended target of the gunshot. One was carrying a rifle and both went into a backyard then reemerged without any weapons.
Police searched behind that home and found five guns — four handguns and a rifle — hidden under a tarp and about an ounce of cocaine.
The guns were sent to the Illinois State Crime lab and Tate’s DNA was identified on the loaded rifle, the report said.
Having prior convictions for aggravated driving under the influence and conspiracy to dismember a body in connection with the 2016 dismemberment of a Champaign woman who died of a heroin overdose at a house party on Hedge Road, Tate is not allowed to possess weapons.
If convicted of the most serious of the recent charges, Tate could be imprisoned for six to 30 years.
Tate was taken into custody after he appeared at the courthouse for a pretrial hearing on another criminal case in which he is charged with vehicular hijacking and attempted aggravated robbery in connection with an Oct. 23, 2020, incident that happened in Champaign.
Tate is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond on the weapons and cocaine charges.