URBANA - An Urbana man who allegedly shot another man in that city a month ago is in police custody.
John T. Taylor II, 18, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Dodson Drive, was arrested late Wednesday night in Vermilion County on a warrant that had been issued Nov. 4.
He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said on Oct. 10, Taylor allegedly arranged to meet a man in the 300 block of Glenn Drive to sell him drugs.
When the man pulled up, Taylor instead allegedly tried to grab his money without producing the drugs, then pulled a gun and threatened the man.
After some back and forth between the two, the would-be customer started to get out of his vehicle and Taylor allegedly fired two shots into the vehicle, striking the man in the arm.
The man drove himself to the hospital, Apperson said.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set bond on Taylor’s warrant at $100,000.
Taylor has no other prior adult convictions but one adjudication as a juvenile for burglary from Vermilion County in 2017, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark.