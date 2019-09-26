CHAMPAIGN — Authorities are looking for a Champaign man accused of driving into a crowd of people earlier this week in west Champaign, seriously injuring two.
Champaign police announced Thursday afternoon that they have a warrant for the arrest of Derek Overton, 23, whose last known address was in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, on charges of aggravated battery.
He was charged with the Class 3 felony in connection with an incident about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday near Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road.
Police said several people were in a fight outside a local business when a man later identified as Overton got in a car and “proceeded to intentionally drive over several subjects involved in the altercation.”
Police said two of those people were seriously hurt and were still hospitalized Thursday.
Based on witness statements and evidence collected, police identified Overton as the driver.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday by Judge Roger Webber, who set bond at $500,000.
Overton was already wanted on another warrant issued Friday. He had been charged with residential burglary, theft over $500 and misdemeanor theft in connection with an Aug. 13 break-in at an apartment in the 100 block of Kenwood.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said in that case, surveillance video showed that Overton was the man who allegedly stole two televisions from an apartment. A witness also identified him. Judge John Kennedy had set bond on that warrant at $10,000.
Overton is also on probation after pleading guilty in July to aggravated battery in an April 20 incident in Urbana. He also has juvenile adjudications from 2011 for burglary and theft, Rietz said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately.
If you wish to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, you can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.