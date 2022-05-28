URBANA — Authorities are looking for a homeless man charged with having more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine for sale earlier this month in Urbana.
Billy Gaines, 42, of Urbana, had been told by police to be in court Thursday in connection with his contact with a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy on May 20.
A sheriff’s deputy’s report said about 10:20 a.m. that Friday, a deputy stopped him in the 2200 block of East Main Street for an alleged traffic violation.
The deputy found Gaines had a bag of cannabis and other bags that contained a total of about 50 grams of methamphetamine, including the weight of the packaging. Gaines told the deputy the drugs were for his personal use.
Gaines failed to appear in court Thursday or Friday as ordered to face charges of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine that were filed Thursday.
The offenses are Class X and 1 felonies respectively, carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant for his arrest with a $50,000 bond.