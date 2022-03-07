CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for a one-day household hazardous waste collection event set for April 9 at University of Illinois State Farm Center, in the southeast quad parking lot.
Anyone planning to bring items for disposal must register in advance for a 15-minute time slot at hhwevent.simplybook.me.
The event is being sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and coordinated by the cities of Champaign and Urbana and village of Savoy.
Items that can be accepted for disposal include oil-based paints, paint thinners, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline, kerosene, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, household batteries, used motor oil, drain cleaners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints, fluorescent light tubes and compact fluorescent light bulbs.