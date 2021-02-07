Watch - and listen to - all eight of Kofi's dunks
CHAMPAIGN - By Kofi Cockburn's eighth dunk against Wisconsin, the hometown radio team had run out of ways to describe the rim-rattling performance.
"He's just a dunking machine," analyst Doug Altenberger said early on in Saturday's rout of the Badgers.
"He just cleans up everything," Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart said after another Cockburn slam.
"Boy, he's piling up a highlight reel," Barnhart said after another.
And then this from Barnhart: "The dunk-o-meter goes off again: ding, ding, ding."
