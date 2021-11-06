MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell were on the call as the Illini finished off their upset of No. 20 Minnesota on Saturday.
@IlliniFootball wins!!! Here is the final stop
While not as dramatic as the game-ender against Penn State, the Learfield pair hit all the right notes to wrap up another surprising Saturday road trip for Bret Bielema's team.
@IlliniFootball WINS 20-18 From the booth!!!