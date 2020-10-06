CHAMPAIGN — Much like during their race two years ago to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Republican incumbent Rodney Davis spent much of Monday’s debate sparring over health care.
Londrigan repeatedly attacked Davis for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement lined up, while Davis pointed to his vote on a GOP plan that didn’t pass in the U.S. Senate.
“He voted 11 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no replacement,” Londrigan said. “It would have gutted protections for people with pre-existing conditions. It risked shuttering rural hospitals and taking away every essential health benefit that we all count on.”
Davis insisted the health-care plan he supported — “the one vote that counted” — would’ve protected the coverage of those with pre-existing conditions, citing his wife’s battle with cancer.
“This is personal for me and my family,” he said. “My wife has a genetic form of cancer that could affect my kids. There’s absolutely no way that I’m going to support a plan that’s not going to include pre-existing conditions condition coverage.”
But fact checkers concluded in 2018 that while the Republican plan wouldn’t have allowed coverage to be denied based on pre-existing conditions, it could’ve resulted in unfordable costs for them.
Londrigan also criticized Davis for voting “no” three times on Democratic resolutions against a lawsuit before the Supreme Court that could strike down the Affordable Care Act.
Davis said he doesn’t support the lawsuit and that one of those votes was part of a U.S. House of Representatives rules package with “plenty of rules that I disagreed with, and I voted ‘no.’”
And he criticized Londrigan’s support of a public, government-run health-care option. He said her plan “would close up to 39 rural hospitals in central Illinois,” citing a study from a hospital and insurance trade group.
Londrigan said she would only support a bill by “working in concert with the hospitals to make sure that they can maintain their excellent standard of care that can help drive down costs.”
Monday's debate was sponsored by WCIA-TV, Illinois Public Media and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County.
The race is expected to be close, much like it was in 2018, when Davis defeated Londrigan by less than a percentage point.
Watch the debate below:
The candidates were also asked about Roe v. Wade. While Davis said he’s pro-life, he didn’t want to dwell on the issue.
“We need to not just talk about issues that divide us,” he said. And he said that, “I don’t believe government should be in charge of our health care.”
“That should be qualified with: unless you have a uterus,” Londrigan responded. “Because then he seems fine with the government telling women what to do with their bodies.”
Londrigan said she trusts women “to make their own decisions about their own bodies without the government interfering in those very personal medical decisions.”
Londrigan also criticized the Trump administration for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He knew it was airborne, and he lied to the American public about it repeatedly, and there was no national plan,” she said. “We have to do better.”
Davis didn’t directly address President Donald Trump’s role, but said there’s “lots of blame to go around from Republicans and Democrats.”
“We’re all learning about a disease that no one on earth knew existed even a year ago,” he said.