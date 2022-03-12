Ross Booker, a tow truck operator who was killed while on the job last weekend, was laid to rest Saturday.
The 20-year-old was honored in a moving procession led by his co-workers and joined by dozens of other tow truck operators, firefighters and police that started in Savoy at 10 a.m. with plans to continue northeast about 18 miles to the Stanton Friends Cemetery north of his hometown of St. Joseph.
Approximately 70 vehicles, mostly tow trucks, from as near as Champaign and Tuscola and as far as Newton, Greenup, Decatur, Springfield, Tilton, Danville, and Bloomington joined in the tribute.
“We all want to go home to our families,” said Wade Hollenbeck, one of five drivers from Tuscola Pro who braved Saturday’s below zero wind chill to make a point.
“We came to show our respect and we just want to bring awareness to the slow down campaign,” said Dion Smith of Bloomington, who came with his wife in a Maurer Wrecker Service vehicle. “It seems like it’s happening more and more.”
Coming Sunday: Mary Schenk's story on the push to bring more attention to "Scott's Law."