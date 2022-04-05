Feeling ‘helpless,’ members step up in a hurry for Ukraine
Americans, Pastor Scott Boyd and his congregation of Baptists are praying for the people in war-torn Ukraine and their Russian aggressors.
“We had a church council meeting. We talked about that we are praying but we need to be doing more,” said the 24-year pastor of Temple Baptist Church, 1100 Broadmoor Drive, C.
“We are seeing the pictures, the pain and the suffering. We feel helpless,” he said, adding that some parishioners have relatives in both Ukraine and Russia.
From that seed of a thought about feeling powerless, a tree has taken root in the form of almost $6,000 in donations intended for Ukraine — with more still coming in.
What’s interesting is that there are only about two dozen members of Temple Baptist in its pews most weekends, including a handful of residents from the Eden Supportive Living Center that the church picks up from their downtown Champaign home and brings to the church in south Champaign for worship.
Boyd said there is a larger church community that follows services online, the size of which is difficult for him to estimate.
“We are tied with the Southern Baptist Convention,” he said, which has always been “big into missions and bringing the name of Jesus around the world.”
Researching donation avenues, Boyd learned that the Southern Baptists’ international mission board had launched a campaign called ‘Send Relief Ukraine.’
“Every penny, there is no administrative overhead, absolutely goes to provide food, water, shelter, help and a little bit of hope, all in the name of Jesus. This is part of what we do. People want to make sure their money is not going to be taken from them, not a scam,” he said, adding that donations are tax-deductible.
Boyd said the church decided to start its Ukraine relief with money earmarked for missions.
“Let’s take $1,000 and use it as matching funds,” he said, curious to see how the congregation would respond.
What happened humbled him, causing the baritone rich-voiced minister to choke up in the retelling.
“I got this email back from a person, not even in our church family, saying we would like to put up $1,000 for matching funds. I thought, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” he said.
Then a second outside donor offered $1,000 in matching funds, bringing the total matching funds to $3,000.
By Monday, congregants had given almost $2,600, bringing the kitty up to $5,590.
But like the loaves and the fishes, the giving multiplies.
“We share our facilities with the Champaign Chinese Christian Church,” said Boyd.
“They said, ‘We would like to help, too.’ And I get another email from a person outside our church who said they would like to give another $1,000 in matching funds,” he said.
With the giving that just started over the weekend from the Chinese Christian congregation, Boyd said the potential gift could be over $7,000.
“I’m at a loss for words. God is using our small congregation to be a conduit for people to express their desire to help and want to do more,” he said.
This week, he plans to mail off the money collected so far to the international mission board to be forwarded to Ukraine “due to the urgency of the situation.”
“We will continue to do this as long as this continues to be a thing and people respond,” said Boyd. “We are the little church that could.”