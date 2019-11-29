URBANA — Mack’s Twin City Recycling was open for business Friday morning despite a hot, fast-moving fire Thursday night that destroyed one of its warehouses.
“We were just about to sit down” to Thanksgiving dinner, said co-operator Corey Mathis, when he and brother Aaron Mathis were notified of the fire at the family-owned business at 2808 N. Lincoln Ave., U, just north of Interstate 74.
The Mathis brothers have been in charge of operating the North Lincoln Avenue facility for more than a year, even though it is still co-owned by their father, Ken Mathis, and his cousin, Bob McCartney Jr.
The fire happened in a building that the younger Mathis said was used for equipment repair and baling cardboard.
“We are still open and that building doesn’t really affect what we do,” he said.
The brothers were also working there in December 2013 when fire destroyed another warehouse on the property. The replacement for it is about two weeks away from completion. Fortunately, that building was far enough away from the burning structure that it escaped damage.
Eastern Prairie Fire Chief Jason Brown said about 30 firefighters from seven area departments worked valiantly to keep contained to the warehouse the potentially dangerous blaze that had fire “coming out the edges” when the first trucks arrived.
“It was mainly contained inside. The building had only one window so it was difficult to tell what was going on but you could tell it had been burning for a while,” Brown said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:18 p.m. after a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy, sent to check out a motion alarm, confirmed it was a fire and not a burglar.
Brown said firefighters were attacking the fire from the outside when, around 7 p.m., there were a couple of explosions that made the firefighters nervous and prompted a “back off” order from Brown. Those were likely from acetylene or other pressurized tanks inside, he said.
“That was about 40 minutes in and it was probably at that point that the fire was at its largest. The roof fell in and most of the fire was under the roof,” he said.
“Any time we’re at a recycling facility, we tend to know the hazards inside could be numerous things,” Brown said. “The guys are always on high alert when dealing with that. Thankfully, some of the (Mack’s) workers were there and could figure out what hazards we could anticipate. That part really helped us.”
Brown said firefighters had the fire under control by about 8 p.m. but remained on scene until just after 10 p.m.
Mathis said he and his brother met with their insurance agent Thursday night and are in the process of figuring out exactly how big the warehouse was and what was inside. Brown estimated the building was 150-by-80 feet.
Mathis knows there were a few balers, used for compacting cardboard into tight cubes; a couple of forklifts; a skid steer; miscellaneous tools; and torches.
“We assume those are lost. Once the fire marshal releases the building, we’ll be able to get more detail,” he said.
Video shows the fire started near the middle of the building with just a few sparks.
“From the time the video shows fire, it took about 28 minutes before it indicated a motion,” said Brown, explaining that’s why the deputy was sent.
Although it’s too early to say what caused the fire since the fire marshal was to investigate Friday, Brown felt confident saying: “It definitely is not suspicious.”
Knowing there was no saving the building, Brown said the bigger concern for firefighters was keeping it from spreading to other things outside, including cardboard, trailers filled with recyclable materials and fuel tanks.
“There’s so much debris and things laying around, we don’t want our people getting hurt. That’s the biggest hazard. We’ve experienced a few fires at that location before,” Brown said.
The business’ familiar advertising jingle “Starting it over is what we do,” was ringing through many heads Friday.
McCartney observed that the fire “could have been a lot, lot worse,” but workers moved trailers away from the burning building and luckily, there were no semitrailers parked inside it.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve had three fires in a matter of six years,” McCartney said.
On July 15, 2016, fire did massive damage to Mack’s Auto Recycling at 1309 E. Kerr Ave., U.
McCartney works at that facility while his cousin’s sons operate the metal and plastics recycling facility on North Lincoln. The recycling business was started at the Kerr Avenue location in the mid-1950s by McCartney’s grandfather.
McCartney said rebuilding the auto recycling business has “been a long process.”
“Several buildings have been rebuilt. We need to rebuild a storage warehouse,” he said.
The previous big fire at the North Lincoln facility happened Dec. 13, 2013, and involved only one warehouse.
On Friday, a somewhat shell-shocked Mathis and his younger brother were lamenting that they are getting more of an education about insurance claims and fire suppression than anyone could want in an entire career.
“We thought we had used up all our bad luck,” he said, referring to the previous fires.