We would like to honor a unique and valuable community treasure. David Monk has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is now at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana. He has been an influential force in environmental and historic preservation, art, and prairie conservation in this community for over 50 years.
Dave was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Sydney, Australia, to Phyllis Kathleen Alborough Monk, an artist, and Ernest Septimus Monk, a schoolteacher. They had two more children, Geoffrey and Dorothy. Hard work and an encouraged appreciation for education prepared Dave for challenges at the University of Sydney, where he earned a degree in agricultural science.
He came to the U.S. in 1961 to pursue advanced education with a deep interest in natural ecosystems. Upon arriving in East Central Illinois, he was amazed to find that no one seemed interested or knowledgeable about the prairie ecosystem that formed the foundation of our rich agricultural soils.
He earned a master’s in education from the University of Illinois in 1963. While here, he met and married a fellow Australian, Janice Jones Monk.
Dave worked with several departments at the UI. He also became associated with Allerton Park, working on natural areas documentation and interpretation. In 1969, he formed a group called Natural Areas Instructional Development. With the aid of a Rockefeller grant, this group was re-named Educational Resources in Environmental Science. In 1975, he relocated the ERES organization to downtown Champaign.
ERES became a dynamic organization as Dave advocated for the value of interdisciplinary approaches combining art, education and the sciences. He promoted environmental education, historic preservation and conservation of remnant prairies hidden like special gems throughout the region.
With the help of volunteers and staff at ERES, Dave collected prairie seeds each autumn and carefully stored and prepared them for planting in prairie restoration sites as the following springs arrived. A corollary benefit of Dave’s work was the gradual change in the use and meaning of the word “prairie” from a pejorative term for unused, derelict land to a valued status and reemerging feature of our Midwest heritage.
Interesting as his career path is and as significant as his work remains, we are sure that he would prefer that we talk about and honor his work. But the man that Dave Monk is should be remembered for the admirable qualities that are his essence.
Dave was a dynamo of energy and enthusiasm, and at age 90 he still has a brilliant mind and passion for action. He stands well over 6 feet, and it was always an effort for others to keep up with his long strides, fast walk and constant lofting of ideas about projects.
Dave would habitually pose “interesting questions” to organizational leaders that often resulted in indifferent responses. He never sought to embarrass anyone but rather to find workable solutions to problems.
But people in power structures often could not or would not tolerate questioning of their activities. Careerists were worried about being associated with David Monk, that vibrant, questioning iconoclast in their midst. But self-pity, if it lasted more than two seconds, is not Dave’s forte. He continued building his work in ERES, and later Heartland Pathways, to pursue and promote his passions: the preservation and art of the Grand Prairie ecosystem and the acquisition and maintenance of rail beds for greenways, trails and possible future re-railroading.
Innumerable students and community people have come through Monk’s door to learn, volunteer and participate in Dave’s projects. Many of his projects have been substantial undertakings with tangible results; some were concepts and ideas floated like seeds that landed, germinated and then became the claimed idea of someone else who took the credit.
Never mind, thought Dave. He is not here for glory, he wants the ideas to take hold and make the world, or at least our little part of it, a better place. Dave never holds a grudge. He is always a kind man, thoughtful and respectful of others simply because they exist.
He seems not to comprehend mean, nasty people. When he encounters hostile individuals, he acts as though they just need more information about the issue at hand to bring them around.
A partial list of Monk’s ideas and projects includes: advocated for and initiated action to preserve Busey Woods; developed and taught “Reading the Landscape” course at Parkland College and a summer course on “Artist in the Landscape” with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; saved the historic Greek Revival Cottage in 1977 (now Urbana Park District’s administrative building) and, together with Champaign County Historical Museum, directed the building’s move to Leal Park; sponsored with other artists the first Artists in the Park event at West Side Park in 1978 that eventually became Taste of Champaign; organized and commissioned a mural project by Black artists celebrating Champaign’s Black history and sponsored Nurturing Neighborhood Awareness programs of mural and photographic workshops and exhibits at Douglass Center; ongoing work with PACA (Preservation and Conservation Association) to repurpose many building materials from demolition sites. Dave discovered and advocated for preservation of the Short-line Railroad Prairie near Gifford; worked with others to preserve numerous prairie sites in Champaign, Ford, and Piatt counties.
He planted and established several urban pocket prairies in Champaign-Urbana and at the Rantoul Library. He helped preserve and maintain Parkland College Prairie and assisted with the preservation of the Barnhart Prairie, Urbana. He founded the Rattlesnake Master Run.
Dave initiated the founding of Grand Prairie Friends. He introduced the idea of rails to trails locally and played a significant role in establishing the Kickapoo Rail Trail. In 1987, he founded Heartland Pathways rail corridors and prairies near Monticello. He did the ground work and brought people together to preserve Shady Rest Park in Piatt County, and promoted interest in developing future tourist rail service between Monticello and Champaign.
He created and managed with others an art gallery, “Art in the Landscape,” on Walnut Street in Champaign. For many years he hosted a weekly WEFT radio program, “The Prairie Monk,” discussing various environmental and history topics, sometimes interviewing guests.
Dave’s silkscreen prints, sold to support ERES, are found throughout the world. His art has been shown in galleries in the U.S., and his latest show was in Albury, Australia, in 2020. An art show of Monk’s silkscreen prints is tentatively planned for Aug. 12-28 at the Independent Media Center in Urbana.
To all those who know him well, we share a grief at his illness. We are hopefully better people for knowing him. We will not see another like David Monk.
We look to Grand Prairie Friends or the park districts to name a prominent prairie site in Monk’s honor.
Website for ERES: http://prairiemonk.org/eres/
Website for Heartland Pathways: http://prairiemonk.org/heartlandpathways/