URBANA — A Champaign man awaiting trial for the first-degree murder of a teen-age boy in Champaign in the summer of 2018 has been sentenced to prison for an unrelated case.
Darrion White, 20, whose last known address was in the 2900 block of Maplewood Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of possession of a gun without the requisite firearm owner’s identification card.
He was sentenced to three years in prison as a result of an agreement worked out by Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark and White’s attorney, Alfred Ivy, but was given credit for 572 days already served.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a second count alleging possession of a weapon without a FOID card was dismissed.
Those charges stemmed from his arrest Feb. 6, 2019, outside the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Main Street in Urbana.
Clark said deputies wanted to speak to White about an open case and saw him in a vehicle. They asked him to get out and found a pistol inside.
Because of a prior juvenile adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, White is ineligible to have a FOID.
On that day, a Champaign police detective also interviewed White regarding the shooting death of David Sankey, 16, who was gunned down on Aug. 28, 2018, near the intersection of Larkspur Lane and Paule Drive.
Three months later, on May 1, 2019, White was charged with Sankey’s murder on the theory that he was accountable for the actions of Jaqueveon Faust, 24, of Champaign. Faust was charged May 31, 2019, and is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Sankey.
Both men have been locked up for more than 16 months.
Clark said her intention is to try Faust first and White later. Both men are scheduled to have pretrial status calls before Webber on Nov. 17.