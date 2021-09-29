URBANA — An Urbana man already in custody on a drug charge from earlier this year has had additional serious felony charges lodged against him related to a July incident.
Corrion D. Brown, 26, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and armed violence, both Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison sentences upon conviction.
According to a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report, deputies were sent to a domestic dispute July 8 on Dewey Drive in Urbana and saw Brown carrying a black bag as he ran away.
Although he was not caught, in his path of flight, deputies found a handgun that turned out to be stolen. The bag he was carrying was also found, and it contained about 415 grams of cannabis and a digital scale.
With prior convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and attempted residential burglary, Brown is not allowed to possess weapons.
He also has a pending case in which he’s charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine delivery and unlawful use of weapons by a felon stemming from drugs and ammunition allegedly linked to him that police found in a home on Lincolnshire Drive in August.
Brown told Judge Adam Dill he would like to have a probable-cause hearing. That was set for Oct. 20.
He’s being held in the county jail on a total of $1 million bond in the two cases.