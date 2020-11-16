URBANA — A Champaign man out to avenge the slaying of his brother in their home last week is facing a mandatory prison term if convicted of a weapons violation.
Kamrion Wilson, 20, was formally charged Monday with possession of a stolen gun and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Wilson was arrested Friday after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a relative of Calvin Williams, 18, the man charged with killing Wilson’s brother, Gerryontae Brown, 16, on Thursday evening.
Wilson’s timing was such that Champaign police detective Sgt. Dave Griffet happened to be in the apartment where Wilson came looking for Williams, who had been living there before fleeing to Michigan, where he previously lived.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said when the shooting started Thursday on Eureka Street, Mr. Brown was on the phone with relatives telling them that Williams was shooting at their house. His older brother, Wilson, was present when one of the shots fired hit his younger brother in the chest, mortally wounding him.
Champaign police quickly went to work trying to locate Williams.
Rietz said police learned that Williams and Mr. Brown had been feuding on social media, reportedly over a debt.
On Friday, Griffet was in the apartment where Williams lived locally, speaking with a relative when there was a knock on the door. A masked man wearing gloves, with his hood up and holding a gun confronted the man who opened the door.
Rietz said Griffet was behind the door, heard and saw what was transpiring and immediately ordered Wilson to get on the ground and give up the gun. Wilson complied and was arrested within seconds. No one was hurt.
Rietz said police learned that the gun Wilson had was reported stolen from Westville about a year ago. Possession of a stolen weapon is a Class 2 felony offense carrying a mandatory prison term of between three and seven years in prison.
Wilson, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Eureka Street, Champaign, was also charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for being under 21 and not having a firearm owner’s identification card. Those are less serious Class 4 felonies. He has no prior convictions, Rietz said.
Wilson is being held on $500,000 bond and is due back in court Dec. 9 for a probable cause hearing.
Williams, charged with murder, remains jailed in Berrien County, Mich., in lieu of $1 million bond set by a Champaign County judge. He is expected to be extradited to Champaign County soon.
He reportedly stole a car from the Town Center Apartments in Champaign to make his way north, Rietz said.