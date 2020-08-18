URBANA — A Champaign man stopped in a vehicle as it drove away from a fight over the weekend was arrested for having a loaded gun.
Derrick Lambert, 21, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Columbia Avenue, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one alleging that he’s a convicted felon not allowed to possess a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told Judge Adam Dill that at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Champaign police were responding to a large fight in the road in the 600 block of East Columbia.
Police stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area and found a loaded Glock handgun under the front passenger seat.
Lambert was in the back passenger seat and initially denied knowing anything about the gun. Eventually, he admitted it was his and that he had purchased it from someone on the street a week or two earlier.
Court records show Lambert has previous convictions for residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
Dill set his Lambert's bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 8.
Because of Lambert's record, he faces a mandatory prison term if convicted.