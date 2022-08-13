URBANA — A Champaign man with drug-selling convictions in his past has been charged with more of the same.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said officers did a court-authorized search of the home of John E. Helmick, 49, in the 400 block of West Bradley on Thursday.
Helmick admitted that he possessed a gun for protection, even though prior felony convictions for burglary, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance prohibit him from having weapons.
Task Force officers located the loaded 9 mm gun as well as about 12 grams of heroin in multiple bags, 18 grams of cocaine, and about eight ounces of cannabis in more than 50 bags. Police also found scales and packaging materials.
Helmick was charged Friday with being an armed habitual criminal and possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
Hearing the facts of what police found and Helmick’s prior convictions, Judge Roger Webber set his bond at $500,000 and told him to return to court on Sept. 21.
If convicted of the weapons offense, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.