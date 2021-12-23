URBANA — A man who listed addresses in Champaign and Danville has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in two different crimes that involved weapons.
Carlos Jones, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for a residential burglary during which shots were fired on March 22, 2020, and six years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting into a car in which a rival gang member who declined to cooperate with police was sitting on June 23, 2020.
He’ll serve the sentences at the same time.
Jones, who last lived in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, entered his pleas before Judge Roger Webber, who agreed to recommend Jones for drug treatment while he is locked up. He’s already served 1½ years in the county jail for which he’ll receive credit on his sentence.
In the March residential burglary case, other charges of home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum, who negotiated the plea agreements with Jones’ lawyer, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, said that case involved Jones and two others forcing their way into a home in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, where one of them displayed a gun to the people present while demanding drugs. They tied something around a man’s head and eyes, then stole a PlayStation on the way out.
In the June shooting case, a 16-year-old male who was sitting in a car outside Gramercy Apartments in west Champaign reported an unknown person shot at him. He was not hit.
Police learned from surveillance video that the shooter was Jones, a member of a Danville gang, who was shooting at a member of a Champaign gang. When Jones was arrested two days later for the shooting, police found a gun under his seat that had his fingerprints on it.
Other charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm were dismissed.