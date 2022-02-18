State police are still on the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 57 south of Rantoul.
There are a slew of semis in ditches and in the median on I-57 throughout Champaign County, snarling traffic and causing significant delays this afternoon.
Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at exit 250 (Rantoul) to relieve congestion and allow for removal operations. But that diversion of traffic has since been canceled.
Adding to the problem, police said, was passersby slowing down to take pictures and videos of the accident scenes.
Troopers are reminding drivers to maintain caution, to slow down and move over when approaching the scene and to expect significant backups.