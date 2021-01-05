For the sixth year in a row, 2020’s average temperature in Champaign-Urbana was above normal, according to the Illinois State Water Survey.
The mean temperature for the year was 53.2 degrees, about 1.6 degrees above the 1981-2020 average. The last year with an annual temperature below the average was 2014 (2.1 degrees below).
Since then, the annual average local temperature has ranged from 3.2 degrees warmer (2016) to 0.7 degrees warmer (2018).
2020’s mean temperature ranks in a tie for 24th highest since local weather recording began in 1888. Of the 10 warmest years, three have occurred recently: 2012 (first), 2016 (sixth) and 2017 (ninth).
Seven months in 2020 had above-average temperatures, led by January (6.9 degrees above normal), November (plus 4.7 degrees) and December (plus 4.6 degrees).
Annual precipitation finished below normal, although monthly totals for April are missing.
But Illinois State climatologist Trent Ford said Monday that supplemental measurements were taken at a weather station nearby on the south side of Champaign and that April precipitation there amounted to 5.59 inches.
With that total, yearly precipitation in Champaign-Urbana amounted to 38.38 inches, 3 inches below normal. Six of the last eight months of the year, including August through December, had below-average totals.
Snowfall totals for the calendar year amounted to 12.2 inches, well below the normal of 23.2 inches. Nearly all of the year’s snow — 8.5 inches — fell in February. On average, January is the snowiest month in Champaign-Urbana.
— TOM Kacich