GIBSON CITY — First came raw sewage. Then a foot of water.
Howard Curry's house was a total loss after last month’s flood that caused heavy damage throughout Gibson City.
Curry, a retired Ford County sheriff’s deputy who now works security for Carle, said the floodwaters “knocked the east foundation of the house loose from the rest of the foundation.”
The 25-year-old modular home would never hold up if it was jacked up, he said, so a new one will have to be built. Because Ford County is not in a flood plain, insurance will not pay to replace the house, so Curry, who is 63 and planned to retire in a couple of years, said he will have to continue to work to help pay off a low-interest Small Business Administration loan. Insurance did pay $5,000 for sewer backup and to replace a new golf cart that was submerged.
A power generator and half of his power tools in the garage are a total loss.
Howard and wife Pamela lived in the 200 block of West 11th Street. Since then, they’ve lived with their two dogs in a travel trailer in a Mahomet campground but will rent a house for four or five months for the winter.
“Everybody in my immediate couple of blocks suffered a large amount of damage,” Howard Curry said. “Ours is the only house that is not repairable.”
He said he has been waiting for three weeks for Nicor to unhook the natural-gas meter and has been told the company will charge $1,500 for that.
Pamela Curry was rescued by boat. Howard Curry was at work at Carle when the floodwaters came.
He praised the fire and police departments for their work rescuing “dozens and dozens of people.”
“The town’s been very fantastic on their response to everybody on this," he said.