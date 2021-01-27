LINCOLN — It’s been just shy of a year since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather-radio station that serves Champaign and Piatt counties has been off the air.
When it goes back online is as unsettled as the weather.
Meteorologist Ed Shimon of the National Weather Service’s Lincoln office said the NOAA weather-radio transmission went offline Feb. 13 — another victim of 2020.
In October, it was reported the radio service might be back online by November. It was a missed forecast.
A report Monday from NOAA indicated that progress in restoring the service is “extremely slow because we need to find a new broadcast tower to put our equipment on.”
Negotiations that extended through summer and fall for a new tower site fell through.
A damaged coaxial cable caused numerous outages and finally a full outage.
“There was a maintenance issue with the tower,” Shimon said. “The person who owned the tower was no longer going to support additional transmitters on it.”
Shimon said the contract and negotiation process “is very tedious.”
“There were issues with that to get it shut down,” he said. “The tower owner decided he was going to get rid of all the additional things on there. They didn’t want to renew our contract.”
The new transmitter will be located on a tower in Champaign, but not many are tall enough to do the job.
An announcement on weather.gov indicated officials at the highest levels of NOAA and National Weather Service, along with area congressional representatives, are working on the issue.
Warning information for Champaign and Piatt counties is temporarily being broadcast on the Springfield NOAA weather-radio station (WXJ-75, 162.400 MHz) to facilitate distribution over the Emergency Alert System for local radio and TV stations to forward to the public.