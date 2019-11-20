The National Weather Service says a dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illlinois except for Iroquois County.
The advisory for Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Ford County will be under a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Visibility is expected to be a quarter of a mile or less.
There may be slick conditions in some areas where the temperature is around or below freezing.
Slow down and make sure your headlights are on.