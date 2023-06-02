Sign up for our daily - and free- newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Despite Thursday’s brief storm, drought conditions will likely continue to spread across Illinois, creating potential challenges for farmers as the growing season stretches on.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford expressed concerns Thursday about soybean and corn growth in central and western Illinois, as “most places have had only 25 to 60 percent of normal precipitation since the start of May.”
Champaign-Urbana experienced its driest May (1.98 inches of rain) in more than 15 years (1.67 inches in May 2007).
Meteorologist Daryl Onton of the National Weather Service says dry conditions can be expected to continue into next week and likely on through the beginning of the growing season.
Champaign area residents could see rain Monday night but likely not much.
Between hot weather and uncharacteristically low humidity, Onton said it may be wise to plan ahead for this continuing low precipitation.
“Conserve water — that would be a good idea. Use it only for things that need it,” Onton said.
While careful water use can help city residents, farmers have few options to help their crops.
Bailey Conrady, Champaign County Farm Bureau manager, said farmers she speaks to are getting nervous about the lack of rain — even if they try not to show it.
“Pop-up showers are going to help, but dryness causes anxiety about the yields come fall,” Conrady said.
Soybeans and corn are the main crops which will likely be affected due to the point they are at in the growing season, but some wheat fields might have been dried out early.
Family gardens may also not be growing as well as expected due to the conditions.
Conrady said more rain soon would be helpful, but there is no deadline — increased precipitation at any point in the summer would benefit crops.
She said that a perfect summer would see about an inch of rain each week.
“I always say that if you in town have to mow your yard every week all summer, we’ll have a good yield come fall,” Conrady said.
This dry start to the summer has looked like the beginning of a similar pattern to last year, but Onton says more research would be necessary to draw connections between individual events like this drought and climate change.
He can explain the cause of the consistent dry weather: High pressure around the Great Lakes has pushed dry air down, limiting precipitation in places like central Illinois.
As of Thursday, the National Weather Service’s drought monitor showed Champaign and other counties nearby, especially to the northwest, as experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.
Surrounding regions are also experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions.
Other midwestern states are also being affected, with parts of Missouri currently being considered to be experiencing extreme drought.
Farms are not the only businesses affected by a lack of rain: Golf courses also rely on a consistent water source to keep the greens green.
Mike Wallner, general manager at the University of Illinois Golf Course, said the dry weather drives up water costs as hot days without rain lead to brown grass.
During Thursday’s showers, Wallner said that the rain would help, but an all-day drizzle was what the course really needed.
Even so, he said the weather has not affected business much.
“People understand, their yards look the same way. We haven’t lost any grass at all due to running sprinklers to maintain the greens,” Wallner said.
Minutes after the shower ended, Wallner was getting ready to send golfers back out onto the course.