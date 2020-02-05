CHAMPAIGN — Hang on to the memories of those balmy 60-degree weekend days, because winter weather is making a comeback.
Snowfall projections were calling for an inch or more of snow to fall during the day today, likely after 3 p.m., with more tonight, possibly followed by another round Thursday morning.
“We’re paying for those nice 60-degree days,” said Vince Gustafson, deputy director of operations at the Urbana Public Works department.
As of Tuesday, Urbana had yet to send out its snow plows this winter, though crews have been out multiple times salting the roads, he said.
As for the snow on the way, Gustafson said, “we’re ready for whatever comes.”
Urbana was already in the process of checking equipment Tuesday and getting it ready to roll and preparing to place crews on 12-hour shifts as needed, he said.
Champaign Public Works was also prepared and working around the clock as needed, said spokesman Kris Koester.
The city’s plan included a crew of about two dozen being held over Tuesday evening due to the possibility of flurries, and another crew set to report in at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to work through this morning, Koester said.
One thing that may assist crews is those recent warm temperatures, which should help melt the first of the snow as it falls and keep the ground clearer, though wet, for a time, Koester said.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said projections of 2-4 inches of snowfall were sounding realistic based on National Weather Service projections.
While the snow will likely be split between multiple days, he said, a 24-hour accumulation for this storm could be the highest total for the winter.
School districts, some of which have yet to call a snow day this winter, were also keeping an eye on the weather.
The St. Joseph-Ogden district is among those that haven’t cancelled school yet this winter. And as is usually the case, the district will wait as long as possible to make a decision about canceling school Thursday, based on road conditions and safety, said Superintendent Brian Brooks.
Decisions on early dismissal today will depend on the projections and path of the storm, Brooks said.
The Salt Fork district has had one canceled school day so far this winter, on Nov. 12, Superintendent Phil Cox said.Projections on Tuesday were calling for less than 1 inch of snow Wednesday before school is out for the day, but bus drivers will be on standby for early dismissal if conditions change faster than expected, he said.
The Monticello district also hasn’t had to call off school yet this winter, said Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. He planned to keep an eye on the weather to see if an early dismissal would be necessary today, he said.
“Superintendents are big fans of snow on Friday afternoons,” Zimmerman said.
Brooks, Cox and Zimmerman are among the superintendents who head out before dawn on the day a heavier snowfall is expected to check out the road conditions themselves before decisions are made to cancel school.
Salt Fork has a two-hour delay option for its school start time that it can put in place if an extra two hours will make for safer travel, Cox said.