GIBSON CITY — Help might be coming for residents and businesses in Gibson City and Elliott affected by last week’s flooding.
The Ford County Board has issued a declaration of a local disaster, and the Gibson City Council approved a proclamation of emergency. The Elliott Village Board is expected to follow suit.
The Gibson City Council also approved Mayor Dan Dickey spending up to $100,000 from the emergency fund. He said the funds will primarily be used for debris removal.
Lee Shannon, coordinator of an Emergency Management Assistance Team from the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association, told those attending a special council meeting that the action was needed “to get the ball rolling for whatever resources may be needed” to help residents/business owners rebuild and repair their properties after the area saw between 9 and 11 inches of rain in five hours Thursday.
Flooding was worse in Gibson City, but nearby Elliott also got a lot of water.
State and regional officials are offering to help.
Even nearby McLean County, which sustained heavy flooding recently, is helping. Cathy Beck, acting director of that county’s Emergency Management Agency, said a multi-agency resource center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gibson City’s Kruse Center.
The center will serve as a one-stop location where people needing help can meet with representatives from a variety of agencies/services, including the state department of aging and insurance, clothing and food pantries, and those with emotional-support dogs.
“One thing I can’t (emphasize) hard enough is people are not walking away with checks” from the center, Beck said. “They’re coming for information and referral and resources, not financial assistance.”
Many people are finding their property insurance covers little, if any, damage from a flood because Gibson City is not on a floodplain. Beck said officials with the Department of Insurance might shine some light on how to proceed at the multi-agency resource center.
Elliott Mayor Josh Rouley said his community got about the same amount of rain as Gibson City, but there were only a few people who had water extend above the basement level.
“For some reason, it didn’t amount to any displacements in terms of people,” he said. “I would say 95 percent of the basements and such were flooded.”
Exacerbating the problem was an afternoon power outage that lasted for about three-and-a-half hours, leaving sump pumps idle, but Rouley said he didn’t think they would have been able to keep up if the power had remained on.
He said cleanup has consisted primarily of friends and neighbors helping one another. He said the village has rented a couple of dumpsters where residents can bring their ruined items.
The village board in the town of about 350 people is set to hold a special meeting to declare Elliott a disaster area.
On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment in Ford County, working with local and state emergency managers to review and verify damages associated with the storm. The assessment is a step in the state’s efforts to seek federal disaster assistance.
The SBA could offer low-interest loans to repair/remedy property damage to anyone affected by the flooding — not just business owners.
Paul Patel, owner of the city’s Dairy Queen location, which sustained heavy damage, asked what kind of guarantees there are that a similar storm wouldn’t come through after he takes out a loan to fix the damage from this one.
Don Wenzel, a member of the Emergency Management Assistance Team, said “You had 9.5 to 11 inches of rain in five hours, and there’s not a storm sewer system anywhere that’s going to take that kind of water.”
He said storm sewer systems are typically built to handle a 50-year rain event, and “this was like a thousand-year rain event. I guarantee there’s not a person in this room, there’s not a person in this city that ever saw a rainstorm like this before.”
Wenzel said the city has made significant changes to upgrade its sewer system, and if Patel is interested in rebuilding his store, he should consider building it on a higher elevation.
City Council member Michelle Celeschi said she noticed there is a city drain near the store, but the state does not have a drain near that site on Illinois 9 “to go into the city’s drain.” She recommended the city confer with the state to remedy that issue.
Shannon said emergencies produce “a lot of situations.”
“There are some people who come up and expect the world,” he said. “You are going to have people coming off the street, come up to residents and citizens and say they’re here to help, ‘Sign this ... and pay me $500 or some other amount’” to repair their home, “and you won’t see that person again.”
His said his team will be available to check up on supposed contractors.
Shannon said those in charge of handing out money from donations received in Gibson City should vet those requesting financial help. He also offered some advice on cleanup: “As far as the mold, you won’t see it today; you won’t see it next week; you won’t see it next month.
“That water that got into the wall, got into the insulation, the mold has already started. It’s gonna grow, and it’s gonna show.”
He advised removing any drywall and insulation from areas with standing water that was a foot above the water line and cleaning it thoroughly with bleach.