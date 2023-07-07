From left, Marlesa Rose, Hayley Learnard, Rita Walker (in background) and Robert Bennett work the kitchen at the Catlin Church of Christ, which hosted a free community meal of hot dogs, baked beans, chips, watermelon, coleslaw, desserts and water or lemonade for those without power Monday night. The leftover hot dogs were given away at Catlin Park’s ballfield, where the concessions stand was without electricity.