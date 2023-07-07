CATLIN — Herb Simmons said last week’s summer storm caused more tree damage in Catlin than he’d ever seen.
The owner of Simmons Tree Service said his company alone was contracted to remove five trees that had fallen on houses, “but there were some we didn’t get calls on.”
He said his company also removed a tree that landed on a truck.
Like many others in East Central Illinois, the Vermilion County community of nearly 2,000 people sustained extensive tree damage — and in some cases damage to buildings.
While the storm brought out some of the worst destruction, it also brought out some of the best in people.
Catlin Public Library Director Kathleen Bennett said the town provided a good example of neighbor helping neighbor during a lengthy power outage that affected some parts of the community.
“I have heard stories of people loaning generators, offering to take the food from people’s refrigerators to loan them some space in theirs and bringing food to neighbors who were without power,” Bennett said.
Catlin Church of Christ also hosted a community meal Monday night for those still without power.
Emily Rancuret, who organized the meal, said between 75 and 100 people attended.
“People seemed very appreciative to have a hot meal and sit in air conditioning,” she said.
About a dozen church members prepared the meal of hot dogs, baked beans, chips, watermelon, coleslaw, bar cookie desserts, water and lemonade.
“God placed it on our hearts to help the community,” Rancuret said. “We are simply doing His work.”
They took leftover hot dogs to the ballpark to hand out at a game, where the concession stand didn’t have power but the field did.
Cleanup of limbs and whole trees continued this week.
Simmons said one resident’s soft maple came down in the middle of a neighbor’s house.
Two downed trees came off neighboring properties and fell on garages or houses.
“I’ve got a split one at the high school I’ve got to take down,” Simmons said. “It’s a big hackberry. It split down the center.”
Simmons said the village has been doing “a really good job” cleaning up what people bring to the curb.
Fire Chief Scott James was in Chicago when the storm hit.
“I didn’t get back until 5 p.m.,” he said, and the fire department got calls of 12 to 15 downed power lines.
“Some of the lines were hot,” James said. “There were some trees that had split in half. I’ll bet we had a dozen power poles snapped off and had to be replaced.”
He said some residents got power back at their homes within eight hours. Others, however, were still without power Wednesday.
He said the village is picking up limbs and debris through Friday.
Bennett was at the library when the storm hit and was serving as proctor for a student who was taking a final exam in Chinese.
They moved to the library’s storm shelter when the bad weather hit, and the student finished his exam using a flashlight.
“I sure hope he passed” the test, she said. “After he was done, he headed home. I wish I had him text me” that he got home OK. “That’s the mom in me.”
The library building did not sustain damage, but the grounds did.
Bennett said her husband, the library board president and her spouse, and five other people came by to clean up at the library, where there were quite a few limbs down and a raised garden bed was knocked over.