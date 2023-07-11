Have a storm-related story to share? Email news@news-gazette.com or call 217-393-8261
LONGVIEW — After a dangerous storm roared through Longview late last month, residents didn’t wait for their street department to haul away limbs and debris. The village doesn’t have a street department.
Instead, an estimated 35 to 40 people, including some children, went to work on the ultimate community do-it-yourself project over the next few days, cleaning up the town.
There were no meetings to plan the work, no committees appointed. It was see limbs on the road that need to be cleared or need cut up in somebody’s backyard, then get ’er done.
The village about 25 miles southeast of Champaign may be short on population (112), but not volunteers.
Village board President Betty Dedman was amazed that a group of people had set out to clean up before the rain from the storm that brought damaging winds and hail had even stopped.
Said village Trustee Martha McCoskey, “It did seem like everybody jumped right in within a half-hour.”
Initially, it was a group of men, but eventually, many others in the town helped.
Amanda Poole might have put it best on the town’s Facebook page after the storm: “I want everyone to take a moment to breathe. It has been a long, scary day. Our little village was torn apart by the winds, hammered by rain and hail. Our trees and homes have damage. We have no power, but we have each other.”
That they did.
Roger Ocheltree, who operates the town’s only business, Roofs by Roger, said marble-sized hail gashed about 50 holes in the siding of his buildings.
“It was the strongest winds I’ve ever seen,” about 70 to 80 mph, he said. “I’ve been here about 38 years.”
Ocheltree said he made a quick trip around town to survey the damage.
“Several of the other guys was out looking too, and they started saying, ‘Let’s clean this stuff up.’ I got my Bobcat” and got to work.
About eight volunteers were involved in the initial cleanup.
“Everybody just kind of jumped in, and we did about seven hours that day. On Saturday several others got together for about three hours,” Ocheltree said.
McCoskey said the volunteers began hauling trees off streets and watching for downed power lines “and making sure everybody knew where they were at.”
She said “they did a super job.”
“They even got their wives involved in this stuff,” she said. “It was amazing.”
Young people also got into the act. A photo of 9-year-old Finnegan Akers hauling away brush in a wheelbarrow was widely circulated.
“In a couple of days they had the town in a safe mode,” McCoskey said. “They came back and helped people with trees down in their yards and got them cut up and hauled off. They went above and beyond.”
An estimated 60 loads of limbs and brush were hauled to a tract just outside of town owned by Basil Atteberry.
The storm knocked out power, but electricity came back in phases, depending on where one lived in the “metropolis.”
‘Our town was on ... (different electrical) grids,” Dedman said. “One never lost power. Another one got it back at 2 a.m. Some got it back Saturday afternoon, and we didn’t get it until 4 p.m. on Sunday.”
No people or animals were hurt. The only injuries were to trees and buildings, one resident said.