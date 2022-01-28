CHAMPAIGN — You may not be able to find everything you’re shopping for these days, but with the kind of winter it’s been so far, one thing Champaign-Urbana has plenty of on hand is road salt.
Following a cool, dry November and just one-tenth of an inch of snow in December, Champaign-Urbana has had just five paltry snow events this month, the largest one of which was the half-inch that fell Thursday morning and melted away by afternoon, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.
“Half an inch today — that was the biggest,” he said. “We weren’t expecting it.”
With so little road salt used over the last three months, Champaign and Urbana and the Champaign County Highway Department are all sitting on plenty.
Urbana has 1,700 tons on hand, “which is very good,” said Vince Gustafson, deputy public works director for operations.
And, he said, “we have yet to lower our plows.”
Urbana ordered 1,400 tons of salt for this winter, had 600 leftover tons on hand to start out and has used about 300 tons so far, Gustafson said.
Some of it was used Thursday morning. While it was a light dusting, he said, the city went ahead and applied a treatment in anticipation of freezing temperatures coming for the weekend ahead.
Champaign currently has 2,813 tons of salt on hand, and after salting roads over the past weekend, it wasn’t necessary to go out again for Thursday, according to Kris Koester, administrative services manager for the public works department.
Champaign had just over 3,100 tons of leftover salt on hand to start off the season on Nov. 1 and in the nearly three months since has used about 800 tons and received 500 tons more, he said.
Ordinarily, by this point, the city would have had more salt deliveries and would have used more, Koester said, “but for this type of winter we’ve had, this isn’t too bad.”
The Champaign County Highway Department sent crews out Thursday and this past weekend, but so far this winter, “we haven’t had to use a lot,” said Assistant County Engineer John Cooper.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, both the county highway department and Champaign public works are in good shape staff-wise, according to Koester and Cooper.
“We have no staffing issues if we need to run a snow shift,” Koester said.
Urbana may take longer than usual to get all streets cleared if there’s a big snowfall, however, because of a few staff vacancies — plus, on any given week, there may be an employee or two out due to a COVID-19 exposure or positive test — Gustafson said.
So far, he said, “it hasn’t made any impact on our ability to provide our normal service levels.”
Ford said February could be a wetter month that could deliver some snow next week, though the big question remains how much.
“We won’t know until four or five days from now,” he said.