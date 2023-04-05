CHAMPAIGN — If you depend on your NOAA weather radio for severe weather alerts, it’s going to be a bit longer before an extended service outage in Champaign County can be fixed.
The problem causing the outage has been found, and the parts to fix it have been ordered, according to Mark Stacey, electronics systems analyst with the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.
As of Tuesday, he couldn’t project when the repair would be done, “but we’re moving things along as fast as possible,” Stacey said.
Along with waiting on parts to arrive, he said, a crew has to be scheduled to climb the tower for the repair job.
“But as you can imagine, they are pretty busy,” Stacey said.
The NOAA weather radio broadcast has been out of service in Champaign County about five weeks since strong winds in the area severed the cable that carries the broadcast up to the antenna, he said.
The problem couldn’t be diagnosed from the ground, but was found using a drone last week, Stacey said.
John Dwyer, coordinator of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, said many people depend on their NOAA weather radio broadcasts for alerts during storms.
He got a lot of calls from people upset about not having access to those alerts during the severe storm this past weekend, he said.
Dwyer’s advice is to prepare ahead and use other options for alerts for now. He advises downloading apps that provide weather alerts, such as one from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), and an app provided by the Champaign County sheriff’s office.
“I have multiple alerts on my phone,” Dwyer said.
Stacey said it’s unusual for NOAA weather radio broadcasts to be offline for this long. Typically problems are resolved in days, he said.
The last extended outage for Champaign County lasted 16 months, due to the need to relocate the transmitter and upgrade the broadcast antennas, with service going back online in May 2021.
The transmitter was relocated to the WCIA-TV broadcast tower near Seymour.
The antenna is mounted at nearly 700 feet up the tower, 300 feet higher than the previous location in Champaign, to help extend the broadcast coverage area, according to the National Weather Service.