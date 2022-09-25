SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Nelson and Esther Cuevas are glad their parents live in the mountains of Puerto Rico. While Hurricane Fiona dropped large amounts of rain over the island Sunday, causing massive flooding, the flooding wasn’t as bad in the mountain areas.
The Cuevases, who operate Cultivadores Latino Center in Rantoul, traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to be with their families after the hurricane. They’ve seen how much damage the storm did to the island, and more could be on the way.
“No water; no lights; gasoline is limited,” Nelson Cuevas said. “Most gas stations close at 8 o’clock. Lines are horrible. The price is $1.06 a liter, like $4.24 a gallon with $25 the limit.”
Cuevas estimated the mountain area where his 70-year-old mother and wife Esther’s 90-year-old mother reside received 18 to 24 inches of rain.
“In the mountain of Terra Monte Cavey ... there’s no light, water and limited food,” Cuevas said, “but it’s the safest place to be to avoid the horrible floods.”
Speaking on a landline phone because cellular phone service was knocked out, Cuevas planned to venture down to the mainland area — but he wasn’t looking forward to it because of traffic conditions. With no electricity, traffic lights were not working, and conditions were a mess.
“There was no looting, but it’s no-man’s land when it comes to traffic,” he said. “This morning, I went at 6 o’clock to get $25 worth of gas, and I had to fill up two $1 gas tanks for the generator, and it took me an hour and a half. That’s how much I was allowed.”
He said 90 percent of the island is still without electricity and water.
“I’ll be leaving in a little while to get some more gas and stock up on food and water. You’ve got to buy everything by portion, whatever they allow you at the store.”
The immediate future doesn’t look too bright for the island either, weather-wise.
“We’re expecting another tropical storm this Saturday,” he said.
Unlike Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico in 2017 and caused most of its damage due to strong winds, Hurricane Fiona’s primary damage was caused by heavy rain. Up to 30 inches of rain fell in southern and southeastern Puerto Rico, causing rivers to rise above their banks and triggering rock and mudslides.
“There are still towns that have 2 or 3 feet of flooding,” Cuevas said.
A heat advisory was issued for the northern and western part of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, where the temperature and humidity made it feel like it’s 100 to 112 degrees.
To offset the loss of electricity, Cuevas purchased a generator to power a refrigerator and other vital needs.
Another reason for the Cuevases to travel to Puerto Rico was to see how a church they had started there was doing.
Fiona strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane Sunday morning. The Rio Grande de Arecido River rose 13 feet in one hour. Four people have lost their lives from the hurricane.