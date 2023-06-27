CHAMPAIGN — If you’re smelling smoke outside today, it probably isn’t someone having an early July Fourth cookout — and you should head indoors, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said.
While not as bad as the northern parts of the state, the air in East Central Illinois is still considered unhealthy today as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows south.
“Folks take things like heat warnings seriously. We don’t see air-quality warnings as often, but they’re serious, too,” Ford said.
Air quality has been dropping today as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to pour in from the north. Here are air quality and visibility (in miles) observations from 10 AM. Air quality is not expected to improve much until tomorrow afternoon. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/JGZwQEPfdp— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 27, 2023
This doesn’t just apply to “sensitive” groups whose health conditions could worsen the effects of breathing in the smoke.
On Tuesday, and likely through today(Wednesday), air quality is bad enough that everyone needs to limit time outdoors as much as possible, Ford said.
As the week closes out, storms should move the smoke farther east.
Ford said N95 masks or better can help reduce pollutants entering your airway, but staying inside is still the safest choice.
Ford said the area could be in for repeats of this problem throughout the summer.
“It’s rare to have that extent of wildfire this early,” Ford said.
If wildfires burn on in Canada in coming months, smoke could continue to blow south, but it depends on weather patterns.
AirNow, a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air-quality agencies maintains interactive air-quality maps at airnow.gov.