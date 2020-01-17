The National Weather says all of East Central Illinois will be under a winter weather advisory Friday.
The advisory will be in effect from noon until midnight. It includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.
Ford and Iroquois counties will be under the advisory until 6 a.m. Saturday.
One to three inches of snow are expected along with up to two tenths of an inch of ice.
The mixed precipitation is expected to create hazardous driving conditions. Be sure to slow down and expect slick roads.
Meanwhile, all of East Central Illinois is under a flood watch from tonight through tomorrow morning, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.