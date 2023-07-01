CHAMPAIGN — Clean-up and repairs from storm damage were expected to continue into the weekend for local communities hit hardest.
And with widespread power outages across the area continuing Friday, it was still unknown how soon impacted services and businesses would be able to reopen.
“It’s probably the biggest event, the biggest natural disaster we have had,” St. Joseph Assistant Public Works Director Luke Fisher said Friday about Thursday’s severe storm.
Downed trees and other damage in St. Joseph was so widespread, the city asked Public Works Mutual Aid Network for assistance. But nearby communities were also hit by the storm.
A major issue impacting St. Joseph and elsewhere has been continuing outages.
On Friday, three of the four lift stations for St. Joseph’s sanitary service were without power, and public works was taking generators to each.
Champaign and Urbana public works crews continued dealing with trees down in roadways and non-functioning traffic lights Friday, and work was expected to continue into the weekend.
“We are continuing to be inundated with calls from all over the city,” Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said Friday.
Champaign Public Works was requesting that residents call only about urgent situations, such as blocked roads or traffic signals out. For non-urgent matters, send an email to publicworks@champaignil.gov.
Urbana had four public works crews out Friday, three of them working in priority areas in central and southern parts of the city where there was a lot of damage to mature trees, public works Director Tim Cowan said.
There were still a fair number of power outages and traffic lights out in Urbana, he said.
Urbana will offer a special curbside pickup of downed tree limbs and brush next week. Debris must be placed at the curbside by 7 a.m. July 5 to be picked up.
Meanwhile, Willard Airport, which closed Thursday afternoon due to storm damage and a power outage, resumed normal operations Friday morning.
Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said power was restored to the terminal late Thursday night, and both airline and airport systems were back online.
Temporary repairs were made to the terminal roof, which was damaged by the storm, but access to certain areas of the terminal was being restricted due to equipment in those areas.
As of Ameren Illinois’ latest update Friday, the utility warned many customers could expect to remain without power through Saturday evening, due to the magnitude of the damage and number of outages.
“Some customers could have their power restored sooner, and other outages could last longer,” the utility said Friday afternoon.
The storm knocked out power for more than 180,000 Ameren Illinois customers through the midsection of the utility’s service area and damaged or destroyed more than 650 poles, the utility said.
More than 2,000 Ameren workers have been working on the outages, and more than 1,000 outside contractor personnel from 20 different utility resources were engaged to help, according to Ameren.
Elsewhere in the area, the Champaign County Forest Preserve offices and Lake of the Woods Golf Course were closed Friday due to a power outage and storm damage.
The forest preserve staff posted on Facebook that all golf facilities, including the pro shop, would remain closed until further notice, and clean-up was underway.
Tuscola’s Ervin Park and pool were closed Friday due to extensive damage and power lines down.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said a fallen tree punched a hole in the roof of the pool building.
Danville’s city parks were also closed Friday, due to large amounts of debris and fallen trees, and city officials said the closures would remain in place until further notice.
Also impacted Friday were a handful of medical services.
Christie Clinic has posted its clinic in Tuscola on Main was still without power Friday and appointments there were being rescheduled.
The Urbana School Health Center was closed Friday through Wednesday due to a power outage at Urbana High School, and OSF Medical Group offices at 707 N. Logan and 800 N. Logan in Danville were closed Friday, also due to power outages.
ImpactLife said it lost about 70 blood donations from Thursday’s expected collections due to storm-related power outages, blood drive cancellations, missed appointments and closures of donor center locations. Power was restored Friday at all locations, and the blood service was hoping to make up losses Friday and over the weekend to get supply to needed levels for the July 4 holiday.
In St. Joseph, Fisher said the village had been in contact with Ameren, and the utility was sending crews from Ohio that were expected to be in the area later Friday.
The village’s parks were also damaged with tree limbs down at Kolb Park, and a light pole snapped off at the ground at the Sports Complex on Diamond 3.
Fisher said that the diamond would be unusable for a time, and before the other diamonds could be used, the lights would have to to be tested.
St. Joseph resident Amy McElroy said at first she didn’t believe the storm was going to be as bad as predicted.
“It seems they over-hype storms so much that I’ve become a little immune to it,” she said. “But when I saw it coming, I thought, ‘Oh, this one isn’t going to be good.’”