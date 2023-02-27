CHAMPAIGN — Area residents started their work week with a jolt Monday as a storm system that caused damage in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas swept into the area, spawning multiple small tornadoes.
Matt Barnes, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said two tornadoes were reported in the Champaign area and one near Paxton. There were no reports of damage.
One of the Champaign-area twisters touched down near the intersection of Staley Road and Kearns Drive, while the other was reported touching down in the median of Interstate 57 near the Market Street exit.
Barnes said the Paxton-area tornado touched down east of town.
Tornado, moments ago, in far W Champaign, IL. Dissipated at 8:49AM. pic.twitter.com/O7rVEq7Cw4— Matt Reardon (@mcreard) February 27, 2023
Matt Reardon of Champaign, senior atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, filmed the one that touched down near Staley and Kearns.
“We had been issued a tornado watch in the morning. We had a good idea there would be severe storms,” Reardon said. “I woke up early and saw cells developing in the west.”
Rotation was evident on radar, and a thunderstorm warning was issued. Reardon drove toward a storm on Curtis Road, southwest of Champaign, where he saw a rotating wall cloud around 8:35 a.m.
It produced a tornado about 8:46 a.m.
Reardon said the tornado was short-lived, staying on the ground for a quarter-mile to half-mile for three to four minutes before it weakened and dissipated. He filmed the tornado from about a mile away.
He said early-morning tornado watches are uncommon.
“You don’t expect to see a tornado” at that time of day, he said. Severe threats of hail, tornadoes and windstorms tend to maximize later in the day, when “the temperature has had time to warm up.”
“They typically track from 2 to 8 p.m.,” Reardon said. “This was a very powerful system that pulled up moist, warm, unstable air, causing damaging tornadoes. This was the same low pressure that went through Oklahoma.”
Tornado west of Champaign Illinois right now seek shelter north side of Champaign Urbana #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/0qtYxqBiiN— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) February 27, 2023
Barnes said while it was unseasonably warm (Willard Airport recorded a temperature of 62 degrees), it wasn’t a record. That was set in 1996, when the mercury reached 74 degrees. The average temperature for Feb. 27 is the mid-40s.
The day also had strong winds. The strongest gust in the weather service’s Lincoln region was 61 miles per hour, recorded at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
Barnes said the next couple of days, the area will have above-normal temperatures with highs in the low 50s before another system comes in late Thursday into Friday. It will include primarily rain with a chance of snow.