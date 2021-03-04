CHAMPAIGN — At one point last month, Champaign-Urbana was enduring the coldest February in local weather history.
But that’s not how it ended.
A surge in temperatures over the last seven days of the month raised the median temperature — which at one time had been 13.1 degrees — to 21.1 degrees.
That’s still almost 8 degrees below average.
But it was only cold enough to make it the 12th coldest February since records in Champaign-Urbana began 133 years ago.
Local weather records are kept by the Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute.
There have even been recent Februarys with colder mean temperatures than this year: 2014 and 2015 both had monthly means around 18 degrees.
The first four days of February had average temperatures but for the next 16 days temperatures never got above 29 degrees.
There were five days with subzero temperatures and a record for the coldest high on Feb. 14 when the temperature reached just 5 degrees.
But the cold wave broke Feb. 21 when the temperature reached 39 degrees. And the next seven days all had above- average temperatures, including 59 degrees on Feb. 28.
Precipitation for the month had been low until the last two days, when 1.16 inches of rain fell, bringing the monthly total to 2.19 inches, just above the February average of 2.13 inches.
It was the second consecutive month with moderately higher precipitation totals after five straight months of below normal precipitation.
There was 12.5 inches of snow in February, well above the normal of 5.8 inches. It rained or snowed on 16 days last month.
The monthly outlook produced by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center shows a good chance of above-normal temperatures in March in East Central Illinois with a fair chance of above- normal precipitation.