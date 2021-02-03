CHAMPAIGN — There was an unusually narrow range of temperatures in Champaign-Urbana in January with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 10.
That 38-degree range compares with an average 68-degree spread in the five previous Januarys in Champaign-Urbana. In January 2020, for example, temperatures ranged from 58 degrees to 4 degrees.
The average high in Champaign-Urbana last month was 34.4 degrees, about 1.5 degrees above normal. The average low was 23.6 degrees, almost 7 degrees warmer than normal.
Overall the mean temperature for the month was 29.3 degrees, about 4.5 degrees above normal. It was the 20th-warmest January on record in local weather history.
Precipitation last month totaled 2.33 inches, about a quarter of an inch more than normal. It was the first month since last July with a precipitation surplus.
Snowfall totaled 5.1 inches, about 1.7 inches below the recent average.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a good chance of below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation in downstate Illinois for February.