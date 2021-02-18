CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign public works director has declared that sidewalks need to be shoveled by 11 a.m. Saturday in designated areas of downtown and Campustown.
The municipal ordinance kicks in when 2 or more inches of snow is on the ground. The city said the Illinois State Climatologist put the amount that fell between Sunday morning and Thursday morning at 8 inches.
The width of the sidewalk or 48 inches, whichever is less, is what needs to be clear. If an owner has property at a corner, ramps must also be cleared to maintain a path from block to block.
Those who don’t shovel their walks could find the city doing it and sending them a bill.