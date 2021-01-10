Top of the Morning, Jan. 10, 2021
Last week’s ice storm had Champaign’s Joyce Nagel-Eisenstein flipping through her scrapbook.
In 1967, her son made the front page of the Champaign-Urbana Courier. Robert Nagel, then 4, was photographed outside the Ilini Union as part of the newspaper’s coverage of a storm that rocked C-U.
The Nagels went to the Union that night because power was out at their home on Park Haven Drive “and we didn’t have heat,” Joyce said. “People didn’t have power for days.”
At news-gazette.com, you’ll find photo galleries from area ice storms in 1990, ’78 and ’67. Nagel-Eisenstein, 83, experienced all three and said ’67 was the most memorable.
“It was pretty,” she said. “But it was pretty devastating, too.”
