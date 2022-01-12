Top of the Morning, Jan. 12, 2022
Saturday’s mess of an ice storm brought out the good Samaritans in these parts.
That includes Sidney farmer Justin Leerkamp, who was driving his daughter, Ellie, home when they happened upon an overturned Subaru that had slid into a power pole on Sadorus Road in southern Champaign County (above).
They pulled over to find a woman and her cat shaken but OK. She was returning to the Chicago suburbs and had exited Interstate 57 because of congestion caused by so many slide-offs.
Leerkamp, a 46-year-old Heritage High and Parkland College grad, comforted the woman until personnel from the Tolono Fire Protection District arrived.
No big deal, he said. What was more impressive, he said, was the reaction from passersby.
“From the time we sat there, there wasn’t a single car that didn’t slow down and roll down their window and ask if we needed help. I think that’s characteristic of where we live,” he said. “I didn’t do anything that anybody else would have done.”
From first responders to friendly neighbors, Saturday’s slick conditions — the first of the slow-to-come winter season — put many to the test.
“It was a reminder that there are a lot of caring and genuinely good people who live in our community,” Tolono fire Chief Chris Humer said. “If they can stop, they will and offer a helping hand. That’s not uncommon at all.”