Evan Davis noticed the smoke-filled skies when he was in the stands for Tuesday’s Danville Dans baseball game. But it wasn’t until later that night, long after he left the game to tend to work, that the eerie look caught his full attention.
Around 10 p.m. as he was driving near Danville Stadium, “I turned the corner, and I was like ‘Wow,‘“ Davis said. “It was so cool.”
His eye-catching photograph of the haze enveloping the stadium before the lights were turned off made the rounds on social media.
Davis and his wife, Felicia, own a construction business in Danville. His parents live near Danville Stadium, and he’s a season-pass holder for Dans games. A former Oakwood High wrestling star, Davis qualified for state in 2008. His love of the sport continues as he travels the country as an official for USA Wrestling.