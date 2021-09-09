Top of the Morning, Sept. 9, 2021
It made Champaign West Rotary President Nestor Ramirez’s day to deliver the giant $1,000 check to flood-ravaged Gibson City last Thursday.
“It’s a drop in the bucket,” he said. “But every drop counts.”
Champaign West’s timely donation was warmly received by Gibson City Rotary officers. It complemented a $25,000 Disaster Response Grant approved by a Rotary district made up of 41 area clubs. The money will go toward replacing furnaces, hot water heaters and appliances — as well as provide drywall repair — for Ford County residents impacted by last month’s deluge.
“We wanted to help any way we could,” Ramirez said. “We know if we had a flood in Champaign, other clubs would help us with a disaster like that.”