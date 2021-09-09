09092021 TOTM

Gibson City Rotary’s Susie Tongate, left, and Brandon Zumwalt, right, join Champaign West Rotary’s Nestor Ramirez.

It made Champaign West Rotary President Nestor Ramirez’s day to deliver the giant $1,000 check to flood-ravaged Gibson City last Thursday.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” he said. “But every drop counts.”

Champaign West’s timely donation was warmly received by Gibson City Rotary officers. It complemented a $25,000 Disaster Response Grant approved by a Rotary district made up of 41 area clubs. The money will go toward replacing furnaces, hot water heaters and appliances — as well as provide drywall repair — for Ford County residents impacted by last month’s deluge.

“We wanted to help any way we could,” Ramirez said. “We know if we had a flood in Champaign, other clubs would help us with a disaster like that.”

