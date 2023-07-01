URBANA — Tyler Treacy was driving home during the storm early Thursday afternoon when he got a call from his fiancée about an unexpected drop-in.
“My fiancée called and said, ‘There’s a tree in our house,’” he said.
An old tree Treacy describes as about four stories tall toppled and punched three holes in the roof of the single-story home on Grant Place in Urbana that he and his fiancée, Jolene Tschida, just bought a month ago — their very first home.
As of Friday afternoon, the tree was sticking through their roof in three places, with one branch in a closet going all the way down to the floor, another sticking through the ceiling of their bedroom and a third through the ceiling in their office.
“It looks like an upside-down tree is growing right into our house,” Treacy said.
They don’t know whether the tree got hit by lightning or just snapped in the wind, he said.
On the bright side, the five cats, two dogs and four people — Treacy, a musician and sound tech at the Canopy Club; Tschida, a nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital; her mother; and his sister — in the home were all unhurt.
“Everyone’s safe, which is great,” Treacy said.
Treacy said their insurance company connected them with a tree service from outside the area, which was set to come and remove the tree today.
Much of his neighborhood remained without power Friday afternoon, he said.
Because the tree on their roof is tangled with power lines, the restoration of power at their house will have to wait until the tree is removed, he said.