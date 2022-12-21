CHAMPAIGN — The forecast for Thursday night’s Braggin’ Rights game takes Denny Mohrman back to Christmas Eve 1983.
That night, frigid cold and snow drifts resulted in Lou Henson’s Illini hosting Kentucky before just 7,651 fans at Assembly Hall.
Conditions were so bad that the game’s scheduled officials couldn’t make it, forcing three fans in the stands — Charlie Due, Bill Mitze and Bob Hiltibran — to fill in on short notice.
“A lot of the coaches said that they thought that was one of the better-officiated games that they’d seen, but very few people because of that blizzard were able to attend the game,” said Mohrman, a University of Illinois graduate and longtime Illini fan.
“That was the last time I remember a pretty significant weather event that created a lot of problems with people getting to that particular game,” he said.
Mohrman wasn’t at that game, either. He was in Quincy awaiting the birth of his youngest child, which would come on Jan. 15, 1984.
He has, however, been at most of the Braggin’ Rights games since the series’ inception as an annual rivalry in 1976. Now a resident of Normal, he and his wife, Cindy, a fellow UI grad, plan to brave the conditions and travel to St. Louis’ Enterprise Center on Thursday night.
“I have a sister who lives in the Metro East area and they have a daughter who’s married (who also lives) in the Metro East area,” Mohrman said. “As far as having to go maybe a little bit earlier, at least we’ve got relatives and family that we could go and share some time with as we kind of wait to see what’s going to happen.”
Forecasts call for between 4 and 8 inches of snow in Champaign from early Thursday morning through Friday night.
Winds are expected to increase as well, with AccuWeather’s model calling for speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts of more than 50 mph, which could make driving dicey.
Other fans have taken a similar approach to try to beat the storm.
“I will probably leave earlier,” Dave Dutton said. “I was going to go down Thursday morning, but I will probably go ahead and go down (today) because my son is going with me and he lives in St. Louis.”
Making it back to central Illinois — where Friday’s high is predicted to be in the low single digits, with wind chills below -40 — won’t be a problem for the Stillwell family.
“As of right now, we’re planning on just leaving early Thursday morning, because it looks like at that point it will just be rain, if anything,” said Nick Stillwell, a regular attendee of Braggin’ Rights games over the last decade. “We think that we’ll be good to get down there, and then after the game, we’re actually heading to Louisiana.”
Locally, the storm is expected to impact myriad organizations, with ice and blowing snow making roads impassable.
Mahomet-Seymour High School athletic director Matt Hensley was still waiting to see what the weather would do before deciding whether the Bulldogs would host Normal U-High in their scheduled girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball doubleheader Thursday evening.
“The one good thing that’s kind of the non-negotiable is if they take this thing from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, then we would pull the trigger on it,” Hensley said. “Mother Nature’s kind of fickle to deal with, but the odds are if they take it to a warning, we’re not going to want people out and about.”
Erring on the side of caution is important for Hensley when conditions deteriorate.
“I certainly wouldn’t ever want to be in a position where I said, ‘We made the decision based on the best information we had, and I’m sorry that bus went off the road,’” Hensley said. “It’s just a game at the end of the day, and those games (are important) but the health and safety of our kids and everybody else’s kids is a lot more important than getting a game. We’ll play a lot of games before it’s all over with.”
St. Joseph-Ogden High School moved its girls’ basketball game against Oakwood from Thursday night to tonight in order to secure its spot on the schedule.
The Spartans’ boys’ basketball game set for Thursday — against Indiana opponent Linton-Stockton at a neutral venue in Marshall, Ind. — is a bit more complicated.
“We just want our kids and our families and our fans back, before nighttime, before stuff really hits,” athletic director Justin Franzen said. “If it’s already coming down before then, we’ll have to make a decision before the bus leaves on Thursday morning, and that’s just how it goes.”
Champaign’s public works department was also keeping an eye on the system Tuesday as it planned to deploy its crews Thursday night.
“We don’t want to waste resources,” spokesman Kris Koester said. “It’s highly likely that if we know that things are going to start as rain, even during the snowfall, we wouldn’t put materials down like salt because one, the rain would wash them away, and two, if we were pushing snow, we’re just gonna be pushing the salt right off the road as well.”
City facilities will be closed to the public Thursday as Champaign focuses its efforts on ice and snow response. The cold will pose an additional challenge for crews as they work to clear the roads.
“Regardless of the total amounts, our challenge with this is going to be that brutal, frigid cold into the high winds,” said Vince Gustafson, Urbana’s deputy director of operations. “Even a couple inches of snow is going to cause pretty significant drifting, and with the temperatures, we could possibly run into additional equipment issues, and it’s more of a challenge for us getting the snow and ice melted off when it’s that cold.”
Koester and Gustafson both urged caution to those who need to travel for work or holiday commitments, both in and out of town.
“There are times when emergency services get overwhelmed, especially on the interstate. We just ask everybody to be very mindful about their travel over the next couple of days and if you can avoid it, please do,” Gustafson said.